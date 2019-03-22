CLOSE
Wendy Williams Husband Kevin Hunter Releases Statement

Global Citizen Concert

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

With all of the rumors and tea being spilled about the life of Wendy Williams and her marriage, her husband Kevin Hunter has released a statement.

Hunter told Entertainment Tonight, “Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves. It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this a family process… and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

Hunter’s statement came after Williams told her audience this week that she has been living in a sober facility. It also comes at a time when photos of Hunter and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, on vacation began circulating the Internet as well. It’s an unfolding story.

We are rooting for you Wendy!

