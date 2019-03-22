Wendy Williams Husband Kevin Hunter Releases Statement

With all of the rumors and tea being spilled about the life of Wendy Williams and her marriage, her husband Kevin Hunter has released a statement.
Hunter told Entertainment Tonight, “Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves. It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this a family process… and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”
Hunter’s statement came after Williams told her audience this week that she has been living in a sober facility. It also comes at a time when photos of Hunter and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, on vacation began circulating the Internet as well. It’s an unfolding story.
We are rooting for you Wendy!
