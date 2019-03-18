Alicia Keys Will Release Her Memoir ‘More Myself’ In November

Via Madamenoire:

Alicia Keys stepped outside of the studio and worked her pen in a different way. The Grammy Award winning songstress has announced that she is releasing a memoir later this year.

Keys is releasing “More Myself” through Oprah Winfrey’s book publishing imprint, An Oprah Book imprint, on November 5th, Billboard reports. Flatiron Books described the book as a “360-degree perspective” on her life. In the book, the 38-year-old discusses her childhood in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood in New York City and her rise in the R&B world. More Myself is the first release on Oprah’s book imprint.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Keys took to Twitter to express how excited she is to be releasing her first book with the guidance of the one and only Oprah.

“My sister, mentor & the QUEEN herself helped me share my journey!,” she tweeted. “Thank you @Oprah for letting me share my truth as the 1st release of your new book imprint & for challenging me to become MORE MYSELF.”

RELATED: 13 Of The Best Rap Memoirs Of All Time

Oprah shared the same enthusiasm about being able to help Keys share her story with the world.

“[Alicia Keys] has navigated the spotlight and pressures of fame while retaining a humble and beautiful spirit. I am honored she chose to share her personal story #MoreMyself through my imprint.”

. @aliciakeys has navigated the spotlight and pressures of fame while retaining a humble and beautiful spirit. I am honored she chose to share her personal story #MoreMyself through my imprint. You can read it on 11/5 and it's available for pre-order now. https://t.co/4rGNnKL8Vx pic.twitter.com/dhVE4USAeg — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 13, 2019

I can NOT believe this is happening! My sister, mentor & the QUEEN herself helped me share my journey! Thank you @Oprah for letting me share my truth as the 1st release of your new book imprint & for challenging me to become MORE MYSELF. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/OtTdrYYt9W @flatironbooks pic.twitter.com/e5GtMoW88N — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 13, 2019

You don’t have to wait until later this year to order it, as it is available for pre-order on aliciakeysbook.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Alicia Keys Will Release Her Memoir ‘More Myself’ In November was originally published on getuperica.com

Related