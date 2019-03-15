Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Serena Williams Sings Karaoke After Pulling Out Of Tennis Match Due To Illness [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Serena Williams belted out Ricky Martin’s classic Livin La Vida Loca just days after suffering dizziness and fatigue. Her illness cost her another shot at her first title since returning to the tournament circuit.

Williams and a group of friends reportedly sang karaoke tunes Wednesday night into Thursday morning at Neil’s Lounge in Indio, CA. A rep for the bar tells The Blast they were very happy Williams came in, and hope she had a good time unwinding with her friends.

According to The Blast the girls sang a hit from the Spice Girls. As for her drink of choice while singing, she was reportedly sipping on Cazadores tequila.

Williams is a huge karaoke fan, and says she regularly seeks out bars to sing her heart out ahead of big tournaments.

RELATED: Serena Williams Racist Cartoon Ruled Ok

RELATED: Serena Williams Went All Out For Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Will Smith Wants To Play Venus &amp; Serena Williams’ Father In New Film, Black Twitter Has Questions

Will Smith Wants To Play Venus & Serena Williams’ Father In New Film, Black Twitter Has Questions

26 photos Launch gallery

Will Smith Wants To Play Venus & Serena Williams’ Father In New Film, Black Twitter Has Questions

Continue reading Will Smith Wants To Play Venus & Serena Williams’ Father In New Film, Black Twitter Has Questions

Will Smith Wants To Play Venus & Serena Williams’ Father In New Film, Black Twitter Has Questions

[caption id="attachment_2960118" align="aligncenter" width="882"] Source: Jim Spellman / Getty[/caption] Will Smith could be this close to signing up for one of his biggest roles yet! According to Deadline, the 50-year-old actor is poised to play Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the upcoming film King Richard.  Based on 2018 The Black List runner up script by Zach Baylin, King Richard centers on the real-life father who with no tennis background coached his girls into becoming tennis icons, with his youngest Serena winning 23 Grand Slam titles. As Deadline noted, “when his daughters were around the age of four, Richard Williams drew up a 78-page plan for their professional tennis careers. He began giving them tennis lessons and the girls learned the game on cracked, weedy public courts in Compton, reportedly after their father brawled with young toughs who were not fans of the sport and would not make way.” https://twitter.com/DEADLINE/status/1102678229339463680 It’s unclear when the film will go into production, but what we do know is that Tim White and Trevor White will produce the film under Star Thrower Entertainment, alongside Smith and his Overbrook Entertainment banner, Deadline wrote. Granted, there are plenty of people excited to see Will take on such a misunderstood and powerful character, but it is hard to ignore the questions and concerns folks about this casting, especially around Will and Richard’s contrasting skin tones. Here’s what some of Black Twitter had to say:

Serena Williams Sings Karaoke After Pulling Out Of Tennis Match Due To Illness [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

karaoke , serena williams

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close