Is Lil Mo Finally Pulling The Plug On Her Marriage To Karl Dargan?

Lil’ Mo and her husband Karl Dargan have seen the best of times and the worst of times together. Over the course of their four-year marriage, the couple has faced public condemnation over cheating allegations, many of which were exposed over social media and during their stint on Love & Hip Hop.

On Tuesday Mo posted a cryptic message to Instgram, alluding to the idea that her and Karl might be a wrap.

“The enemy destroyed what was sooooo LIT. but I’m not gonna blast or expose you. my children and have been through enough. YOU OWE US EVERYTHING!! @dynatmiteko no cap,” she wrote, tagging Karl’s page.

On Twitter she followed it up by tweeting and retweeting messages about love, commitment and fidelity.

“This hurst soooo bad. BUT this the last L I’m taking for the TEAM (my 5 that keeps me alive). love ya’ll,” Lil Mo wrote.

this hurts soooo bad. BUT this the last L i’m taking for the TEAM (my 5 that keeps me alive). love y’all ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LIL' MO (@THELILMOSHOW) March 12, 2019

The couple just completed the recent season of Marriage Boot Camp, where many of their demons were pulled to the light. On the show, Mo faced her past traumas and expressed multiple times that she did not want to end her relationship with Karl, which would result in a third failed marriage.

But Karl made things complicated when he was caught FaceTiming another woman who confessed that she loved him after he prompted her to do so.

The incident caused a breakdown of sorts between Karl, Mo and the hosts after Karl claimed that the woman in question was a family member.

Mo later responded to a fan who told her to leave him, by confessing that she herself also engaged in FaceTime dates with other men.

“I be on FT too with men, who gone check me, NOBODY. I knew the dead zones in the house and ain’t get caught,” she wrote.

Either way, we hope the emotional rollercoaster can come to a halt between these two. Hopefully they will find the harmony that it takes to be together, or venture on their separate ways in life. Time will only tell.

