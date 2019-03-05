Hillary Clinton: I’m Not Running For President in 2020

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Hillary Clinton has ruled out a 2020 presidential run.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” she told News 12.

Instead, the former first lady and secretary of state is vowing to be vocal about the state of American politics today and changing the conversation.

“I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out,” Clinton said. “I’m not going anywhere. What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. And I’m also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again? We’ve just gotten so polarized. We’ve gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.”

Clinton pledged to take an active role in 2020 as the field of Democratic candidates continues to expand. She’s already held private meetings with many of the candidates.

