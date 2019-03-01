Yvonne Orji And Boyfriend Emmanuel Acho Call It Quits And She Wants You To Know, “I’m Actually So Happy”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Yvonne Orji and boyfriend Emmanuel Acho have called it quits. The 35-year-old “Insecure” star broke the news on her Jesus and Jollof podcast with friend and author Luvvie Ajayi in February.

“I am newly single,” she said before breaking into the theme song to “Living Single.”

“But before you you start saying ‘O, oh ayaaaa. Nooooo!’ Guys, hey. You see me? I’m happy. I’m actually so happy,” she continued.

“Luvvie I remember, Luvvie called me and was like, ‘It’s okay, you can be mad!’ I was like, no I’m OK. ‘No, you’ll feel it tomorrow.’ Luvvie, I’m ok! [laughs] I was like, no it really is alright and I’m about to go furniture shopping. I came back and I was like, ‘I got a couch.’”

And while Orji could have been somewhere balled up in her bed crying, she said she can truly say she’s happy because of her faith. (And the fact that while there are things she could work on, she says, “I’m really a good f’in girlfriend.”)

“I just have to say, the reason I am so good and so happy is because I know how God works,” she said. “I have seen God’s MO so many times, that like in the way that you can be like, ‘Aw man, I thought this was it! I thought this was the one!’ God be like, ‘Oh that’s what you thought? I got the goods for you.’ It happened in my career when someone offered me a show and I was like, ‘This is it!’ and then the show went to nowhere. I got borderline depressed. Cut to Insecure. Cut to my life has changed.”

With that being said, Orji knows that based on what He’s done before, God has someone even greater in store for her.

“And so, the way God has literally set up my life is the reason why when you call me and you’re like, ‘Are you ok?!’ I’m like, girl, I’m good!” she said. “I’m happy!”

It also helped that after their split, Orji said she took time to process everything and did the work to move forward positively. And she walked away from it with her virginity still intact. The couple never had sex, so as a friend told Orji, “it was really easy for you to make a clean cut in terms of the emotional and spiritual.”

Orji has spoken openly about her virginity since she stepped on the scene. She will not relinquish it until marriage as a promise to God.

“I’m open, because why not? I’m grounded in who I am,” the star told PEOPLE in 2017.

“Before any of [the fame] happened, I sat down with myself and with God and thought, when I make it, how do you want me to represent you while I’m here? It was like, OK, I know why I’m here. It’s to make you proud.”

