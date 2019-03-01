Stream Solange’s ‘When I Get Home’ Album [NEW MUSIC]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Three years after setting the world ablaze with A Seat At The Table, Solange returns with a brand new album, When I Get Home. A full-on ode to Houston, the album features tracks like “Stay Flo,” “S McGregor (interlude),” “Binz,” “Beltway,” “Exit Scott” and more. Per the album’s credits, guest vocals are provided by Tyler, the Creator (“Time (is),” “Down With the Clique”), Cassie (“Way to the Show”) and The-Dream (“Binz”) and a guest verse from Playboi Carti (“Almeda”).

Solange’s been teasing the album all week, first popping up on Black Planet (!) with a sparkling new layout and then dropping the tracklist, a poem and plenty of fire photos. Fans knew she would release the album at some unexpected moment and here it comes, two years after Solo won a Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Cranes In The Sky”.

Stream When I Get Home below.

Brandon Caldwell Posted 11 hours ago

