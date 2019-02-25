T.I’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Schooled Someone On Pedophilia And It Was Amazing

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

When one of her followers went in her comments and blamed her wearing makeup for men’s perverted behavior, T.I’s daughter Deyjah Harris came him an earful about his sexist comment.

Under a slideshow of pictures of the 17-year-old on Instagram, a male follower commented “Females like this is why n–gas go to jail. We gotta make a law where chicks can’t use make up til they 18. I’m tired of this s–t.”

Tip’s daughter politely schooled him and let him know that she isn’t the one to be blamed for men’s pedophiliac behavior.

“N–gas go to jail because they’re pigs and aren’t right in the head, not because someone is wearing makeup. You think I’m not supposed to wear make because of n–gas and their perverted mind?,” she replied. “I don’t live for y’all nor do I wear makeup for y’all. This comment is quite imbecile and shows a lot about you and your way of thinking. We gotta make a law where irrelevant a– men just leave women alone, mind their business and more importantly stay in their place.”

Just because the makeup may cause her to look older than than she is, it doesn’t mean she should take responsibility for a man’s actions. If a grown man decided to pursue her knowing that she is underage, why is it okay for people to look at her and blame her? Does the fact that she wears makeup excuse the grown men lusting after her? When girls and women are persecuted for the way they look or what they wear, it dismisses the fact that men do not have the right to violate them or harass them that no matter how they look.

There was also another comment where a woman said men see her as a 21-year-old because that is the way she looks and she wants to grow up too fast. This comment was not only shaming to Harris but it is reinforcing the idea that it is okay to police women’s bodies in order to make sure they don’t catch the eye of the R. Kelly’s of the world. There don’t have to be laws prohibiting young girls to wear makeup because there are already laws for men who can’t control themselves when they say a beautiful young lady.

