Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Vincent Herbert, the ex-husband of Celebrity Big Brother star Tamar Braxton, might have to let go some of his royalties to settle a $65,000 debt. Herbert has worked behind the scenes with the likes of Toni Braxton, Destiny’s Child, and others.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a company named Manhattan Leasing Enterprises is taking steps to collect the money owed to them from Herbert.

They sued him for allegedly breaching a 2016 Rolls Royce lease and were awarded a $65,138.02 judgment in the case.

Since being awarded the judgment, they claim to have not been paid a dime from Herbert on the debt. Manhattan Leasing recently subpoenaed American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) to find answers about Herbert’s royalties and music income.

Manhattan specifically wants to know about royalties that Herbert is collecting for his work on the Toni Braxton songs “How Many Ways” and “Please,” multiple tracks by JoJo, Destiny’s Child, Mindless Behavior, Montell Jordan, Bryson Tiller and even music from Gloria Gaynor.

A hearing in the matter will be held next month.

Check out photos of Tamar Braxton below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Tamar Braxton’s Ex Vincent Herbert May Have Royalties Seized To Pay Debt was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related