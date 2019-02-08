Politician With ‘Habit’ Of Licking Faces Has Resigned

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

An alleged sexually harassing representative has resigned.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Commissioner Nancy Oakley is being accused of “exhibiting inappropriate behavior” and making unwanted sexual advances towards a former city manager. According to ABC Action News, the Florida Commission on Ethics issued a report on its findings that Oakley possibly violated state law by licking the city manager’s face at a fishing tournament in 2012.

Multiple witnesses report seeing Oakley touch the city manager inappropriately before opening wide, extending her tongue and licking his face. “Oakley then grabbed Crawford inappropriately and “slowly lick(ed) him from his Adam’s apple all the way up his face,” the investigative report states. She was reportedly intoxicated.

ABC adds that the city manager didn’t report the incident out of fear of losing his job but then filed a formal complaint against Oakley in 2017 when she filed for re-election.

Not only that, the face licking seems to be a habit. The Miami Herald reports that the sponsor of the fishing tournament where Oakley allegedly act out her face licking says she licked his face and the faces of volunteers as well.

Florida official resigns after being fined for face licking https://t.co/7FFwuMKrSh pic.twitter.com/23LrgPT8sn — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 7, 2019

Ma’am….you gotta chill.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: