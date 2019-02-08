Blac Chyna’s Mom Thinks Rob Kardashian Should Care For Dream Until Further Notice: “Something Is Terribly Wrong”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via Bossip.com:

Tokyo Toni is weighing in on Blac Chyna‘s parenting. Specifically, she’d like Rob Kardashian to take Dream until Chyna gets her life together.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

TMZ reports: Blac Chyna‘s personal life is a mess right now and, until she gets it together, Dream should stay with Rob Kardashian … and that’s coming from Chyna’s own mother. Chyna’s mom, Tokyo, tells TMZ… her daughter’s on a downward spiral, following recent incidents involving cops at her home and, of course, her short-lived relationship with rapper Kid Buu — who allegedly got violent with BC. Mom’s also concerned about his rap sheet.”

“I don’t think nothing is wrong with children going with their dad ’til their mothers get better,” Toni told the site, adding “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see something is TURRibly wrong,”

It’s definitely a case of the pot calling the kettle black, but does Toni make a good point? As TMZ explains…

“An anonymous person called cops last month, saying Chyna was intoxicated and neglecting Dream. Cops later determined everything was fine… besides BC having a falling out with her makeup artist. There was also Chyna’s fight with Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy over Rob — and the cherry on top for Tokyo… BC’s fling with Kid Buu.”

See Tokyo Toni speak on it here. 9 photos

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: