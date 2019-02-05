Fan Struck in Head by Foul Ball at Dodgers Game Died of Blunt Force Injury

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Last August, a 79-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers fan was enjoying the game when she was struck in the head by a foul ball.

William Weinbaum of Outside the Lines was told by the Los Angeles coroners office that the victim, Linda Goldbloom, died after suffering an “acute intracranial hemorrhage due to the history of blunt force trauma.” The unfortunate event occurred during the Dodger’s 5-4 12-inning win over the San Diego Padres. During the 9th inning, Padres right fielder Franmil Reyes hit a ball to the right side of the stands that flew above the protective netting behind home plate.

Goldbloom’s daughter, Jana Brody, revealed Weinbaum was rushed to L.A. County-USC Medical Center to undergo emergency brain surgery. However, she’d later die on August 29, when her family decided to take her off the ventilator.

“It’s heartbreaking for all of us,” Jana Brody, Goldbloom’s daughter, said in an interview with The Washington Post. “It was pretty rough. This was definitely not a ball that could be dodged or caught.”

Linda Goldbloom died on Aug. 29 last year, four days after she was hit in the head by a foul ball at Dodgers stadium. No one reported on the injury till now https://t.co/XKqWLDwrKF — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) February 5, 2019

The Dodgers made no public comments in the days following Goldblooms death, but they did issue the following statement when contacted by ESPN:

“Mr. and Mrs. Goldbloom were great Dodgers fans who regularly attended games. We were deeply saddened by this tragic accident and the passing of Mrs. Goldbloom. The matter has been resolved between the Dodgers and the Goldbloom family. We cannot comment further on this matter.”

According to CBS Sports, all 30 MLB teams adjusted the netting at their stadiums after a foul ball struck a young girl in the head, but its clear that the netting still isn’t protective enough in some cases.

“We’re just hoping that they’ll double-think this. Why not make the nets higher?” Brody said. “And let’s take another look at this antiquated law that protects teams.”

Bruce Goodwin II Posted February 5, 2019

