PnB Rock Arrested For Stolen Gun and Marijuana Possession

After a sold out show at The Met Philly to close out 2018, 2019 hasn’t started off how PnB Rock planned. According to CBS Philadelphia, PnB was arrested and charged with drug and firearm related offenses in Bensalem, Pa. and was taken into custody on Sunday (Jan. 20).

The arrest followed a search of his home, which produced four pounds of marijuana, scales, packaging materials, over $33,000 in cash and a stolen gun (a .40 caliber Glock handgun) according to authorities.

His charges are the following:

Possession with intent to deliver.

Possession of narcotics.

Receiving stolen property (the stolen gun).

Criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.

Police were reportedly called to his home after numerous complaints of loud parties and the smell of weed coming from the home.

