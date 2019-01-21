Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

At this time of year there are many different posts about Martin Luther King Jr. Usually they rehash the same information. Here are 8 facts that are not commonly discussed that you should know.

Fact 1: He was born Michael Luther King, Jr. January 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fact 2: His father, Michael King, Sr., changed their names to Martin Luther King Sr. and Jr. when Martin Jr. was about five.

Fact 3: Dr King was the youngest person, at the time, to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Fact 4: Author of six books published from 1958 through 1968, works on American race relations and collections of his sermons and lectures

Hit the next page to see more…

8 Fascinating Facts About Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You Need To Know was originally published on wiznation.com

Related

1 2Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: