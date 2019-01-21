CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

8 Fascinating Facts About Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You Need To Know

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Martin Luther King Jnr (1929-1968) and Malcolm X (Malcolm Little - 1925-1965) waiting for a press conference, 26 March 1964. Photographer: Marion S.Trikoskor.

At this time of year there are many different posts about Martin Luther King Jr. Usually they rehash the same information. Here are 8 facts that are not commonly discussed that you should know.

Fact 1:  He was born Michael Luther King, Jr. January 15, 1929 in  Atlanta, Georgia.

Fact 2:  His father, Michael King, Sr., changed their names to Martin Luther King Sr. and Jr. when Martin Jr. was about five.

Fact 3:  Dr King was the youngest person, at the time, to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Fact 4:  Author of six books published from 1958 through 1968, works on American race relations and collections of his sermons and lectures

Hit the next page to see more…

8 Fascinating Facts About Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You Need To Know was originally published on wiznation.com

Martin Luther King

1 2Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
13 Photos That Prove Lil Duval Has Always Been Living His Best Life
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
13 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close