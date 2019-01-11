CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Mother Located After 3-Year-Old Found Alone In Neighborhood

Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

(Channel 2 Action News Screenshot)

The mother of a 3-year-old girl who was found alone in a Georgia neighborhood has been located.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The child, identified only as Kaci, was found early Friday morning wearing a pink shirt, gray jeans and purple socks, Clayton County police spokeswoman Officer Marcena Davis said.

SEE ALSO: Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s Child From R. Kelly

Police released the girl’s photo, hoping to find her parents, and they did. According to Kaci’s mother she was left in the care of a babysitter. The sitter noticed the girl was missing after her mother called to check on her.

Kaci was turned over to the custody of the Division of Family and Children Services.

“They will determine whether Kaci can be released back to her mother,” Davis said.

Charges have not been filed in the case, and no other details have been released.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Visits Tuskegee University For ROTC Week
33 photos

Mother Located After 3-Year-Old Found Alone In Neighborhood was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

child , missing

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close