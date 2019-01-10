Here’s What *Won’t* Be Happening During the Gov’t Shutdown: FDA Food Inspections

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

So you already know the good news:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

We’re all still getting our tax refunds despite the government shutdown.

As previously reported by CNN, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought assured Monday that “tax refunds will go out,” adding that the Trump Administration is working to make the shutdown “as painless as possible, consistent with the law.”

“We are committed to ensuring that taxpayers receive their refunds notwithstanding the government shutdown,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement, which also reads that the agency “has always held the view that it has the authority to pay out tax refunds despite a lapse of appropriations during a shutdown.”

Now for some sort of bad news:

What won’t be happening during this shutdown are routine food inspections by the FDA. This sucks mostly because, if you’ve been following recall news, you know last year saw recalls on everything from lettuce to ground beef to sunflower butter.

Fortunately, the FDA will resume inspecting the “riskiest foods” next week, though FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says “a routine inspection of a Nabisco cracker facility” won’t be considered a priority during the shutdown. This means you may want keep July 2018’s Ritz cracker recall in the back of your mind, because who knows when salmonella could potentially pop up again (Goldfish made the recall list at one point, too).

As TIME notes, “the FDA conducts about 8,400 inspections a year, or an average of 160 a week.” Gottlieb added that “riskier foods account for about a third of the food covered by the agency’s domestic inspections.”

The latest to be recalled? Bauer’s Candies’ Modjeskas—for a potential hepatitis A contamination.

Look, we’re not saying stop eating all together, because that’d just be wild. But this also wouldn’t be a bad time to stop buying all that packaged, process junk. Just saying! Check out the FDA’s official list of recalls, market withdrawals and safety alerts here.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Here’s What *Won’t* Be Happening During the Gov’t Shutdown: FDA Food Inspections was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: