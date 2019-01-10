Vintage KimYe: Fans Are Going Crazy For This Iconic Throwback Kim Kardashian Posted

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s actually pretty insane to think about the fact that Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been on TV for more than a decade. Even weirder than that is the fact Kim Kardashian has been in the spotlight for even longer, partying with the likes of Paris Hilton.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

And still, nothing beats the revelation that Kim and her now-husband Kanye West knew one another long before they actually ended up getting together and tying the knot; Saying that their romance was a long time coming is an understatement.

Even though we’ve seen Kimberly and her family since the early days of their show, it’s still shocking to look at some throwbacks every once in a while and see how the 1% used to live in the days before reaching their ultimate level of fame. That’s where Kim comes in. We can always count on the queen of selfies to post some good pictures, but sometimes, a good throwback gives us more than a new picture ever could, especially if it comes with a good story.

On Wednesday night, a fan tweeted out an old picture of Kim, saying that she’d love to see her bring back the Juicy Couture sweatsuits and that Louis Vuitton multicolor bag.

I’d love to see Kim bring back Juicy Couture sweatsuits and that LV multicolor bag. 💕 pic.twitter.com/F9yWZnwlBk — Christina Curatolo ❥ (@MUNCHKiN_XO) January 10, 2019

Apparently, Kim was feeling the same vibe the fan was, because she decided to retweet the iconic outfit moment to add a personal story.

The Kardashian sister wrote about the day this photo was taken, revealing that the picture was taken when she was on her way to a shoot to meet none other than Kanye West. Even more iconic and generally unknown: Kim met Kanye’s mother Donda, and this was the night that happened, too.

Kim K reminisced tweeting: “Fun Fact- in this pic I was on my way to meet Kanye for his Good Life performance for the MTV Awards. I didn’t really know him but his people called my people lol & I was a girl in the audience at the live performance in Vegas. I met his mom Donda this same night”

Fun Fact- in this pic I was on my way to meet Kanye for his Good Life performance for the MTV Awards. I didn’t really know him but his people called my people lol & I was a girl in the audience at the live performance in Vegas. I met his mom Donda this same night 💕 https://t.co/8tSLlb0UwE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 10, 2019

P.S. I still have this sweatsuit and this bag 💕 https://t.co/8tSLlb0UwE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 10, 2019

The nostalgia of this picture is what has everyone in awe, but the story that goes with it is even more special.

Good Life came out in 2007, which makes this throwback and KimYe collab almost 12 years old! Talk about fate.

Check out what some fans had to say about this adorable anecdote…the consensus seems to be that we all want to bring back Juicy sweatsuits.

She got a baby Louis Vuitton under her underarm 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 — I’m a troll luv, enjoy. (@LifewithDen) January 10, 2019

I’ll come get the bag around noon tomorrow. Thx. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2019

Recreate the look please — Kristine Kwak (@kristinekwak) January 10, 2019

Awwww thanks for sharing! I love hearing KimYe stories! 😭 P.S. please recreate THIS look! 🙏🏼💕 — Christina Curatolo ❥ (@MUNCHKiN_XO) January 10, 2019

Kanye really had Kim standing in the audience with the regular folk! She was really feeling him 😂 — Bri (@KimKDelRey) January 10, 2019

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Vintage KimYe: Fans Are Going Crazy For This Iconic Throwback Kim Kardashian Posted was originally published on globalgrind.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: