Cardi B Raps About Divorcing Offset During A Live Performance

Just last week, Cardi B announced that she and Offset were calling it quits on their marriage after a little over one year. Now, it looks like the rapper is not planning on keeping quiet about the situation; Cardi commented on the topic during a performance in Chicago over the weekend.

The show took place at AllState Arena with Cardi B performing along with other big names like Mike Posner, Shawn Mendez, and Camila Cabello. Cardi had an exciting set, as always, where she performed her own hits, but also gave the crowd a taste of her verse from her Migos collab, “MotorSport.”

During her brand new rendition of the song, she switched some lines up to reflect the recent nature of the relationship with her husband. Instead of rapping the original lyrics of, “I get up set off/I turn Offset on/I told him the other day/Man, we should sell that porn,” Cardi rhymes, “I get up set off/I turn Offset on/I told him the other day/Yeah, we gon’ get a divorce.”

Cardi shocked fans when she announced on Instagram that the couple was on their way to splitsville. “I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she said in her now-deleted video. “And it’s nobody’s fault. It’s just like I guess we grew out of love. But we’re not together anymore. I don’t know it might take time to get a divorce. And I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and yeah.”

Many people online have been hoping that the Bronx native and her ATL counterpart patch things up before their divorce becomes a reality–but it looks like Cardi is doubling down on her plans to become a single lady once again.

