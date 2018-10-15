Pregnant US Postal Service Employee Missing From Chicago’s South Side

ABC 7 reports a pregnant postal worker named Kierra Coles, has been missing for over a week.

Coles, 27, was last seen on Oct. 2 on a neighbor’s surveillance camera leaving her home, seemingly headed for work. But, the post office says she didn’t report for work that morning so when her family did not hear from her, they filed a missing person’s report on Oct. 3.

Karen Phillips, Kierra’s mother, said her daughter recently left the nest to move into her own place and also bought a car.

“Maybe something did happen where she was overcome with a lot, you know when you are pregnant you are emotional,” she said. “I want to say she just went somewhere and didn’t want to tell nobody and then she will just come home but I don’t feel that.”

According to ABC 7, Coles is about 5-foot-4, weighs about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and another that says, “Lucky Libra” on her back. She is 12 weeks pregnant.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Chicago Police Special Victim Unit at 312-747-8274.

