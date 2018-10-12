Colin Kaepernick Files Trademark To Copyright His Face & Afro

via TV One:

Colin Kaepernick has filed a trademark that will hopefully prevent people from making money from his image. A black-and-white image of the former San Francisco 49er player face and hair will reportedly be used on “products such as shampoo and jewelry.”

JUST IN: @Kaepernick7 applies for a trademark to an image of himself, intends to use to merchandize and to connect it with self-empowerment & education https://t.co/QMfJshzz89 pic.twitter.com/lwzWZdMZwI — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 10, 2018

Since taking a knee during the national anthem in 2016 (he’s also not played in the NFL since that time), the 30-year-old has been more visible now than ever, most recently being featured in a Nike ad.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Earlier this year he was presented with Amnesty International’s top honor – the Ambassador of Conscience Award on Saturday, given to him for his inspiring contributions to helping human rights, according to Al Jazeera. “Colin embodies the true spirit of activism,” the organization tweeted.“Thank you, Colin, for refusing to accept racial discrimination and injustice.”

We are honored to present this year’s #AmbassadorOfConscience Award to Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7). Colin embodies the true spirit of activism. Thank you, Colin, for refusing to accept racial discrimination and injustice. pic.twitter.com/T9x6MP9unA — Amnesty International (@amnestyusa) April 21, 2018

Reports also say the trademarked image could be used in film and television projects, which would make sense since Ava DuVernay‘s comedy series about the embattled NFL player was announced.

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: