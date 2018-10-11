A new proposal in New Orleans would offer intoxicated people a place to sober up as an alternative to jail, the ER, or just being passed out on the street.

According to wwltv.com, some City Council members are in support of a “Short-term Sobriety Center.” The proposed sobering center would hold 20 beds, and serve up to 80 people a day under the care of a team from Odyssey House, a non-profit health care center.

The center would allow New Orleans police and EMS give intoxicated people a safe place to rest for four to eight hours to sober up.

The sobering center would reportedly be located less than a mile from the French Quarter.

The only restriction noted by wwltv.com is, “intoxicated people can only enter the center if they do not have active warrants for their arrest.”

Proposed ‘Sobering Center’ Would Offer Alternative To Jail For Intoxicated was originally published on blackamericaweb.com