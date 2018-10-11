Casanova Indicted On Robbery Charges For Alleged Attack On Woman

Casanova might be one of the top rising rappers in New York at the moment, but his career might suffer a bump if the charges over an alleged attack and robbery stick. On Wednesday, the Roc Nation rapper was indicted on charges of robbery and coercion after a woman claimed Casanova and another man violently attacked her over thinking she was taking photos of them back in August.

The Blast reports:

The incident happened back in August, when Niya Rucker claims she was attacked by the “Set Trippin” rapper and an accomplice after they thought she was recording video of them while eating at the Good Stuff Diner in NYC.

Casanova, who is currently signed to Roc Nation, turned himself into authorities shortly after a warrant was issued, but his legal team claimed the woman fabricated the story for the media for financial gain.

On Wednesday, the rapper was indicted on charges of robbery and coercion. His alleged accomplice, Bobby Williams, was charged with strangulation.

According to the indictment by the NY District Attorney, Casanova allegedly “forcibly stole property” and then instilled fear in the victim.

The outlet adds that Rucker, who went public with news of the alleged attack stating she suffered several injuries, claims she was just trying to take a photo of her meal and not of Casanova.

Casanova is now out on bail and due in court this December.

