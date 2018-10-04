White Man Reportedly Shoots Seven Police Officers And Is Still Alive

When Micah Xavier Johnson shot and killed police officers in 2016, the coverage was nonstop and many conservative outlets tried to blame Black Lives Matter. Johnson was killed during the standoff. Yesterday in Florence, South Carolina, seven law enforcement officers were shot and one killed during a standoff, according to CNN.com. Not only is the story under-reported, but the shooter is still alive and in custody.
CNN.com reports, “Florence County Sheriff’s deputies were executing a search warrant when a man opened fire,” said Maj. Mike Nunn, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
“The man then barricaded himself in the home with children during the two-hour standoff,” Nunn added.
Three Florence officers and three deputies were wounded. One officer, Terrence Carraway, who was Black, was killed. The 52-year-old had worked in law enforcement for 30 years. The city’s police Chief Allen Heidler said about Carraway, “Today will mark a very horrific day in the annals of the Florence Police Department. Today, we lost a good friend of mine, an officer that I’ve known for 30 years. Pray for the family who lost the bravest police officer that I have ever known.” See the photo of him below:
The Daily Haze reports the suspect, who is still alive and in custody is an “elderly white man.” The shooting reportedly happened in the affluent neighborhood of Vintage Place.
Our condolences go out to Terrence Carraway and everyone affected by this tragedy. That said, we only hope white shooters and Black shooters will be covered equally in the media.
