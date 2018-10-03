Geoffrey Owens might not be from the era of the social media, but his life was turned upside down when a photo of the actor working at Trader Joe’s showed up on the internet. People ridiculed and bullied him to the point where he had to do an interview with Good Morning America explaining his unique situation.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Tyler Perry took to his story and offered him a job. The details of the job have finally surfaced and the actor will be in a recurring role season 6 of Perry’s hit OWN drama, The Haves and the Have Nots, according to PEOPLE.com who reported:

In addition to The Haves and the Have Nots, Owens was cast in one episode of NCIS: New Orleans‘ season 5, set to air later this month. He also received $25,000 from Nicki Minaj, but graciously opted to pass along the money to other actors who are in need, donating it to the Actor’s Fund in memory of the late Earle Hyman, who played Bill Cosby‘s father on The Cosby Show.

The The Haves and the Have Nots, which is shot in Tyler Perry’s Atlanta studios, is one of the most popular programs on OWN, and they have already written him into 11 shows.

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Geoffrey Owens Returns To TV For Role On ‘The Haves & The Have Nots’ was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: