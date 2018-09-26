NMAAHC Addresses Timothy Anne Burnside’s Hip-Hop Exhibit Appointment Debate

The National African American History and Culture Museum found itself in the middle of an explosive Twitter debate regarding cultural historian and museum specialist Timothy Anne Burnside, who happens to be white. With critique cropping up that a white person was the lead for an ongoing Hip-Hop exhibit at the museum, the NMAAHC has issued a statement addressing the controversy while noting Black leadership is indeed behind its larger curation efforts.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

By way of a new release titled “Real African American History: A Story Told by Many Voices,” the NMAAHC expressed sensitivity to the concerns raised by @DJChubbESwagg and others surrounding Burnside’s appointment and her race. In its own words, the NMAAHC missive hammered home that Black voices are indeed shaping the cultural and historical landscape of the popular Smithsonian destination.

SEE ALSO: WorldStarHipHop.com Founder Q Found Dead

From the news release:

The museum is shaped and led by a leadership team that is largely African American — and the staff is firmly grounded in African American history and committed to the mission of the museum. We value that diversity and also recognize the importance of diversity of thought, perspectives and opinions. It has helped make the museum what it is today.

Out of a deep commitment, Ms. Timothy Anne Burnside launched the Smithsonian’s first hip-hop collecting initiative 12 years ago while at the National Museum of American History. Since joining the Museum in 2009, she has also played a key role in building the hip-hop collection as part of a larger curatorial team. Dr. Dwandalyn Reece, the curator of music and performing arts, leads that effort. We are proud of their work.

In the flurry of tweets last week, it may have been missed by some that Dr. Reece is a Black woman and highly respected in her field.

The museum adds in the release that it will work with the Association of African American Museums and other related groups to bring people of color into the institution and train them in the varying levels of approaches made in the museum space.

Via Twitter, veteran journalist and activist Harry Allen retweeted the NMAAHC’s release, writing in its caption, “This is, essentially, a non-statement.”

SEE ALSO: T.I. Is Curating a Pop-Up Trap Music Museum

This morning shortly after the tweet went out, Twitter user @Spacehuntress wrote, “This entire ugly episode has greatly diminished my excitement about visiting the museum” – echoing what appeared to be a growing sentiment.

Twitter user @Cherry_LA adds, “You recognize the lack of diversity in museum senior management but still didn’t hire an African American to curate Hip & Hop a artform we created? Shame on you and your empty words and promises.”

A solution was presented by Twitter user @IamJoshImmanuel which read as such: “They could’ve just had legends come in once a month to talk hip hop culture or found a black person. It’s really not that difficult to find and if it is, wait for one.”

There will surely be new conversations to crop up from this latest development.

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

NMAAHC Addresses Timothy Anne Burnside’s Hip-Hop Exhibit Appointment Debate was originally published on hiphopwired.com