Models Winnie Harlow, Duckie Thot Freak Out After Making The Victoria’s Secret Show

Models Winnie Harlow and Duckie Thot posted emotional videos over the after finding out they’d been selected to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in November.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“Words can’t express how much this means to me, thank you Victoria’s Secret for the opportunity of a lifetime.”https://twitter.com/duckie_thot/status/1038842705625972736

Harlow, 24, also posted a video of the moment where she found out she was selected to walk in the show. (It’s the second slide in the post below.) She drops to knees and starts crying as her team tells her the news.