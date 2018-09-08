CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chance The Rapper Teams Up With Lyft To Fund Chicago Public Schools

2 reads
Leave a comment

Aside from his poignant music, hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper is known for his philanthropy. The Chicago native has continuously used his platform and resources to give back to his city. Earlier this week Chance announced that he has joined forces with Lyft to raise money for Chicago Public Schools, just in time for the back to school season, Paste Magazine reported.

Chance—whose real name is Chancelor Bennett—is partnering with the ride-sharing app through his non-profit SocialWorks, the news outlet writes. The organization is designed to empower the youth in Chicago through education, the arts, and community building. The collaboration falls under Lyft’s Round-Up & Donate initiative, which allows riders to use the app to donate to a cause that is meaningful to them. For the entire month of September, Lyft riders will be able to donate to the program through the app. Each amount donated will be matched by Lyft.

Bennett took to Twitter to share his excitement about the partnership.

This isn’t the first time that he has teamed up with Lyft to make a social impact. Last year, riders were able to donate to his New Chance Arts and Literature Fund through the app in efforts to fund arts programs at Chicago Public Schools. The rapper has become a fierce advocate for adequate education and is working to better the public school system in his hometown. Many of the schools are dealing with financial woes, low enrollment numbers, and closure. In December 2017, the rapper teamed up with Google to donate $1.5 million towards STEM education initiatives at schools in Chicago. Prior to that, he donated $2.2 million to 20 of the city’s public schools.

SEE ALSO:

Chance The Rapper & Google Donate $1.5 Million To Chicago Schools For STEM

Chicago Schools Get Economic ‘Lyft’ From Chance The Rapper, Ride-Share

400 Fest

Rappers, Celebrities And Fans React To Mac Miller's Death

15 photos Launch gallery

Rappers, Celebrities And Fans React To Mac Miller's Death

Continue reading Rappers, Celebrities And Fans React To Mac Miller’s Death

Rappers, Celebrities And Fans React To Mac Miller's Death

[caption id="attachment_3825679" align="alignnone" width="761"] Source: Michael Hickey / Getty[/caption] The news of Mac Miller's death had barely broken Friday afternoon before an outpouring of mourning and condolences flooded social media from his fellow rappers and celebrities as well as fans alike. Miller was reportedly found dead in his southern California home from a drug overdose. He was just 26 years old. READ MORE: Mac Miller Said He Didn't 'Want To Be Depressed' A Month Before His Apparent Overdose Death Many of the social media posts of condolences focused on how much of Miller's content for his music dealt with topics such as depression and drug use. Other social media users made sure to call out certain media outlets for describing Miller as Ariana Grande's ex-boyfriend instead of recognizing him for being a popular rapper in his own right. https://twitter.com/ThatEricAlper/status/1038176209258119168 The Pittsburgh native told Vulture last month that he wanted to find a balance between being happy and sad. “I really wouldn’t want just happiness,” he said during an interview that took place last month but was published on Thursday. “And I don’t want just sadness either. I don’t want to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days … I can’t imagine not waking up sometimes and being like, ‘I don’t feel like doing shit.’ And then having days where you wake up and you feel on top of the world.” Miller had just released his fifth studio album, "Swimming," last month. The LP landed in the top five of the Billboard charts. Rappers like J Cole and Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to wish Miller peace in his final resting place, while some fans posted about what an inspiration he was to them in life. Scroll down to see other notable social media responses to Miller's tragic and untimely death.  

chance the rapper , lyft , school

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close