Why STD’s Are On The Rise [EXCLUSIVE]

STD’s are on the rise and have increased by over 200,000 cases. The CDC is saying that almost 2.3 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis happened last year. Doctors believe that STD’s continue to be on the rise because people that have the disease might not know.
They even spoke about people meeting others on Tinder, the dating app and not using protection. Rickey Smiley couldn’t believe that people meet others just to smash them on the dating site. The CDC wants people to continue to get tested to prevent diseases from being spread.
