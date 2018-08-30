Aretha Franklin is getting a send off worthy of a Queen!

According to E! News, the Queen of Soul’s celebration of life will run for six and a half hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday. As previously reported, artists like Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson and more will be paying tribute to the legend with thoughtful performances.

Follow @TheRSMS

Franklin’s own music will be played during the viewing from 8:30 to 9:50 a.m. Hill will then kick off the celebrity performances at 10:40 a.m. Grande will perform at 11 a.m., followed by a performance by The Clark Sisters. Former president Bill Clinton will speak at 12:05 p.m. Various acknowledgments and reflections will be shared until 12:36 p.m. when Chaka Khan will perform.

The Word Network will live stream the event here. See the full schedule below:

8:30-9:50 a.m. Viewing: Recorded Songs by Aretha

9:30-9:50 a.m. Musical Prelude: Aretha Franklin Orchestra

9:50-10:00 a.m. Lighting of Candles: Swanson Funeral Home, Inc.

WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin visitation in Detroit – Follow updates at > kissdetroit.com/category/aretha-franklin

(The seven candles at the head represent the seven stars, which are the angles. The seven candlesticks at the foot represent the seven churches. We feel that we are living in the days of Revelation. Rev. 1:20)

10:00-10:20 a.m. Processional: Clergy, Ministers and Family

10:20-10:25 a.m. Prayer of Comfort: Dr. E.L. Branch, Pastor, Third New Hope Church

10:25-10:40 a.m. Scripture of Comfort:

10:25 a.m. Old Testament: Bishop T.D. Jakes, Potter’s House, Dallas, TX

10:30 a.m. New Testament: Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Triumph Church

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Will Be 6 1/2 Hours Long [Details Here] was originally published on kissdetroit.com

Related

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: