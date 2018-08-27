EJ Johnson’s friend, Lyric McHenry was found dead earlier this month on the sidewalk in the Bronx. Police are still looking for an unidentified man she was last seen with and hope to find him soon. Some are mad at EJ not speaking out about her death and he chooses not to talk about it on social media.
Rickey Smiley mentioned that everyone mourns differently and he doesn’t have to live up to other peoples standards. Gary with Da Tea also spoke about John Legend’s daughter, Luna who spoke about pushing a little boy at school Instagram. Gary thought she should be suspended and didn’t think it was nice.
RELATED: EJ Johnson Reveals How He’s Maintained His 180-Pound Weight Loss
RELATED: Cookie Johnson Reveals Accepting Son EJ’s Sexuality “Was Very Hard” [VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: “Magic Johnson” Reveals If He’s Disappointed His Son EJ Didn’t Play Basketball [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
The Latest:
- Why EJ Johnson Isn’t Speaking About His Friends Death On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Morning Show To Broadcast Live From Ralph David Abernathy Auditorium
- Mahershala Ali Stars In 3rd Season Trailer For HBO’s ‘True Detective’
- ‘Power’ Recap: This Ain’t What Family Does…Or Is It?
- Jemele Hill To Leave ESPN In September
- ‘600 Pound Life’ Star Lisa Fleming Dies At 50
- #HARVEYDIDNTWIN: Urban One To Give Away New Home To Family That Lost It All And How You Can Help
- Remembering John McCain’s Most Iconic Moments
- Why One Man Passed Out At His Son’s Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]
- Who Done It: Man Has Dog Drive For Him Because He Was Drunk [EXCLUSIVE]