Why EJ Johnson Isn’t Speaking About His Friends Death On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

EJ Johnson’s friend, Lyric McHenry was found dead earlier this month on the sidewalk in the Bronx. Police are still looking for an unidentified man she was last seen with and hope to find him soon. Some are mad at EJ not speaking out about her death and he chooses not to talk about it on social media.

Rickey Smiley mentioned that everyone mourns differently and he doesn’t have to live up to other peoples standards. Gary with Da Tea also spoke about John Legend’s daughter, Luna who spoke about pushing a little boy at school Instagram. Gary thought she should be suspended and didn’t think it was nice.

