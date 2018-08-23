It’s time to play “5 On It” again and you better be on your toes as Headkrack asks the questions. He always try to trick people and throw them on. The first caller, Headkrack began to talk about rental car companies, but then asked her to name 5 famous airlines.
She couldn’t do it and then it was time for Rakim to take his turn. Headkrack talked about famous rappers and then asked him to name 5 different branches in the military. After he lost the game, Rakim began to talk about meeting Da Brat one day and tried to shoot his shot with her.
RELATED: Even Dr. Collier Struggled With The “5 On It” Game [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Headkrack’s “5 On It” Question Causes Da Brat To Stand Up For Women Everywhere [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Headkrack’s “5 On It” Question Causes Da Brat To Stand Up For Women Everywhere [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- How One Caller Playing “5 On It” Tried To Shoot His Shot With Da Brat [EXCLUSIVE]
- Jeff Johnson: “We Don’t Even Have To Be On The Ballot For Them To Try And Take Our Vote” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Urban Meyer Is Being Suspended For The First 3 Games At Ohio State University [EXCLUSIVE]
- How T.I. Is Helping The Young Lady That Got Her Lunch Thrown Out For Not Having Enough Money [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Cardi B Telling Fans Too Much About Her Sex Life With Offset? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Glennon Threatt On Trump: “Everybody Has A Plan Until They Get Hit In The Mouth” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Why Black Tony Doesn’t Want To Work With Pretty Women Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]
- Fixed Income Residents Get Kicked Out Of A Buckhead Apartment Complex
- Robert Townsend Says ‘Making Of The Five Heartbeats’ Is Ready To Be Born
- Detective Chris Anderson Uncovers Surprising Secrets About A Woman That Was Connected To Musical Royalty [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]