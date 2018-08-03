Why Lil Uzi Vert Is Being Sued By Heaven’s Gate Cult Members [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil Uzi Vert’s latest tentative album cover was reportedly inspired by “Heaven’s Gate,” an old religious cult that had 39 people commit suicide in the 90’s and now it looks like the cult who inspired him is not happy with him.
According to Complex, a representative for the remaining cult members stated that Uzi is infringing on their copyright and they are seeking appropriate legal action.
“He is using and adapting our copyrights and trademarks without our permission and the infringement will be taken up with our attorneys. This is not fair use or parody, it [is] a direct and clear infringement,” said the rep.
Uzi has yet to respond to the cult’s recent response and he has not taken down the photos he posted of Instagram of his tentative album cover.
