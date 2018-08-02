Did These Black Pastors Sell Their Souls For Trump?: “He’s Going To Be The Most Pro-Black President” [VIDEO]

Yesterday, President Donald Trump found a flock of Black pastors to sit with him at a press conference as he watched them tap dance. The so-called pastors included Dr. King’s sunken place niece Alveda King, the buffooning Pastor Darrell Scott, y and more.

At a round table with “20 inner city pastors and faith leaders,” Trump bragged about the Black unemployment being low (which he had nothing to do with) and the First Step Act — a bill that is supposedly about prison reform but does nothing for sentencing reform.

Scott went on a bizarre rant about Trump, having the nerve to say, “This is probably the most pro-active administration regarding urban America and the faith-based community in my lifetime. This is probably going to be the most pro-Black president that we’ve had in our lifetime. … This president wants to prove something to our community. Our faith-based community and our ethnic community.”

How is calling African nations sh*thole “countries, dismantling fair housing, rolling back criminal justice reform, a tax cut that destroys the Black community and never apologizing for the racist birther movement proving anything but that he is a racist who only cares about rich, white people?

According to ABC News, Scott also attacked Obama, saying, “The last president didn’t feel like he had to [prove] something. He got a pass.”

Obviously these alleged faith leaders just showed up for a photo op. They appear to care more about Trump than their own community.

