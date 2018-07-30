Michelle Williams Thanks For Support As She Undergoes Mental Health Treatment

Singer Michelle Williams revealed just a week ago that she made the tough decision to undergo mental health treatment for her depression.

Overwhelming love and support poured in for the star, who revealed she had been struggling with mental issues since the height of her Destiny’s Child fame.

Now Williams is extending gratitude for the love, telling her Instagram followers that her “family, friends and fiance have been awesome!”

Williams also proclaimed that her faith was greater than the depression she was facing.

“So many people are suffering, hurting, hopeless, lost and don’t see a way out but there is. Depression sucks, but my faith in God and my commitment to doing the work to stay well is my way out!”

