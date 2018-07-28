Lyft Is Considering “Zem Mode” Feature That Will Silence Your Driver

Lyft Considering “Zen Mode” That Will Silence Your Driver

Taggart Matthiesen, Lyft‘s head of product for autonomous driving, is considering a mode for people looking to have a noise free ride.

Naming it “zen mode,” the feature is meant to signal to drivers that passengers who don’t like small talk and would prefer a little peace and quiet during their trip.

“We have thought about it,” said Matthiesen. “I think it’s interesting. At some point, we may play around with that idea, but that’s unfortunately not a feature at this point. The autonomous car is going to know a lot more [about you],” he said. “It’s going to know your temperature that you’re going to want. It’s probably also going to know that it’s early in the morning, and so it’s going to have a dark-lit cabin to let you sleep. Maybe you can even relax in the seat, and the back will extend into some sort of lie-flat mode. Maybe not complete lie-flat, just based on the area, but a good recline.”

Is “zen mode” a feature you would considering using?

