Lamar Odom Escapes Gunfire Outside Hooters Unharmed

Retired NBA star Lamar Odom made an Instagram post assuring fans that he is OK following TMZ’s reports that he was present when shots were fired outside of a Queens Hooters.

The Queens native wrote, “I was near the scene when it just happened, and not involved in any way.”

No one was hurt, but witnesses reported seeing a man from the other group pull out a handgun and fire several shots into the air before fleeing.

No one was struck, cops said, and Odom did not appear to be the intended target or involved in the dispute, despite previous reports.

Before the incident, Odom had announced that he was moving to China. Hit the jump for that strange story.

