Shuri From “Black Panther” Is Getting Her Own Marvel Series

While the record setting success of Marvel’s Black Panther earlier this year can be attributed to all kinds of Black excellence, no one can deny that T’Challa’s wise cracking/genius sister, Shuri (superbly played by Letitia Wright) stole many of the scenes she was in.
Now Bustle is reporting that Marvel has decided to give Shuri her own standalone series. Well that took long enough.
Shuri’s new adventure will kick off this October 2018 where she will find herself with the weight of Wakanda on her shoulders as Black Panther has been lost in space after taking on a mission gone awry. Maybe he’ll run into the Robinson family up there.
Here’s Marvel’s official synopsis for the upcoming Shuri series: “Shuri is happiest in a lab, surrounded by gadgets of her own creation. She’d rather be testing gauntlets than throwing them. But a nation without a leader is a vulnerable one — and Shuri may have to choose between Wakanda’s welfare and her own.”
Award-winning Nigerian-American writer and Afrofuturist author Nnedi Okorafor along with Eisner-nominated artist Leonardo Romero will be taking the helm for Shuri. Aside from her award-winning work, Nnedi Okorafor is already familiar with the world of Black Panther as she contributed to the Long Live The King storyline (penned by acclaimed journalist and author Ta-Nehisi Coates) and even continued to work on Wakanda Forever. Needless to say this move has “LIT” written all over it.
Speaking to Bustle, Okorafor couldn’t hide her excitement.
“[Shuri is] an African young woman of genius level intelligence who is obsessed with technology and has traveled spiritually so far into the past that she’s seen Wakanda before it was Wakanda. The Ancestors call her Ancient Future. And she’s superambitious. What do I love about her? Alllll that and more,” Okorafor tells Bustle via email. “She’s a character in the Marvel Universe who really sings to me.”
Now we have to patiently wait to see what kind of high notes await Wakanda fans.
Photo: Marvel/Disney
Shuri From “Black Panther” Is Getting Her Own Marvel Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com