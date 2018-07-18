Man Who Threatened To Kill Maxine Waters’ Gets Insanely Weak Punishment

Ever since Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) began speaking out against the travesty of the Trump administration, she has been public enemy number one of his worshipers. In addition, Democrats have turned on her when she is literally putting her life on the line for people who are being further marginalized by hateful policies.

Waters has been open about receiving death threats, and one man was caught. Sadly, he got a bizarrely weak punishment.

In October, Anthony Scott Lloyd, 45, called Waters’ office and left a violent voicemail message, which said in part, “If you continue to make threats towards the president, you’re going to wind up dead, Maxine, ’cause we’ll kill you.” The Los Angeles Times reports he also made homophobic and racist comments. Lloyd claimed the reason why he made the threat was because “he was upset with Waters (D-Los Angeles) for comments criticizing President Trump on a talk radio show.”

In April, Lloyd pleaded guilty to one count of threatening a United States official and was facing a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. According to the Times, on July 17 he was sentenced to six months of home detention, three years’ probation and 100 hours of community service — a ridiculously weak punishment for a federal offense. Most importantly, it shows that racism and death threats will go unpunished.

Thankfully, Waters is not afraid. As she once said, “All I have to say is this, if you shoot me you better shoot straight, there’s nothing like a wounded animal.” See below:

