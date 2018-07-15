It goes without saying that a lot of heat that follows Tekashi69 is of his own doing, but even the sun shines on a dog’s ass once a day. The controversial rainbow-haired rapper caught a break after it was announced he was granted bail but on a special condition that will cost him a grand total of $155,000.
TMZ reports:
The rapper’s been granted bail and, once he pays $150k, he’ll be released — but there’s a string attached. He MUST surrender Monday in Harris County, TX to pay $5,000 bail there.
TMZ broke the story … 6ix9ine was arrested in NYC earlier this week for an outstanding warrant out of Harris County, where he allegedly choked a 16-year-old back in January.
On Thursday, a NY judge refused to grant him bail, saying he was a flight risk — but Tekashi’s lawyers first got Texas prosecutors to agree to a bail amount and then, during an emergency hearing in NYC, a judge granted him bail there.
As we reported, Tekashi was going to be held in NYC until July 20, when Texas officials planned to extradite him.
Hope this gets the kid back to his actual career in rapping and not allegedly choking out kids and whatever other struggles he likes to put himself in.
6ix9ine Caught A Break, Will Get Bail was originally published on hiphopwired.com