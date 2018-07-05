Lil TerRio Is Back: 5 Of His Most Viral Moments [VIDEO]

Do you remember Lil TerRio? He first gained online popularity in a dance video his older cousin released back in 2013 when he was just 6 years old. He coined the phrase “Ooh, kill em” and became an instant viral sensation shortly after. Over the last few years, however, TerRio has been pretty quiet. Most assumed the young star took a break to actually enjoy life as a child.

TerRio, now 11 or 12 years old, has reemerged recently in a photo with actor Drake Bell.

And don’t worry guys, he’s still dancing.

