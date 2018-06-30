Melyssa Ford Badly Injured In Car Accident With 18-Wheeler

According to a friend’s account, OG music video model and businesswoman Melyssa Ford was involved in a violent car accident with an 18-wheeler that flipped her vehicle several times and resulted in injuries that could have been life-threatening.
Just yesterday my best friend/adopted big sister @melyssaford (this is posted with her knowledge)Got clipped by an 18 wheeler…her jeep flipped three times. Thank god she was wearing her seatbelt but sustained serious head inquiries. She fractured her skull as well as a concussion and bleeding in her brain. Seeing you in the hospital bed reminded how short life is and how fast things can happen. Driving home yesterday from the hospital completely choked me up. It’s a blessing you are still here with us. However I’m absolutely disgusted by the lack of sensitivity and ignorant comments being made on instagram. This is not a joke. She is beyond lucky to be alive. Nothing is fucking funny about someone getting in a car accident. Mel has an 10 inch open wound that had to be surgically closed with staples and stitches and several abrasions on her body. Life is short and so please spread love. Please only send my friend love and healing during this time. Hug your loved ones and hold them close ❤️ love you @melyssaford and I’m glad you’re still here with us.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Melyssa as she recovers from what appears to be a very horrific accident. 🙏🏾
You can see a photo of the damage done to her car below.
