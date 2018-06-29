Erica Campbell Reflects On The Time She And Warryn Were “Together And Not Together” During Their Marriage

Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell have been married since 2001. She reflected on a time in 2008 where they realized they were together, but not. Erica mentioned that the love and passion wasn’t there, but they would go to events together and just work.

Warryn would do business deals and Erica the same, when they got back to the hotel would justify not spending time together by saying they were collecting checks. Over the years they realized a shift needed to happen in their marriage.

Erica also blames both of them for those incidents, but now they’re all good. GRIFF spoke about his ex-wife and how she would plan dates night and speak to him as a friend sometimes because her wife side hated him. What do you to keep your relationship fresh?

