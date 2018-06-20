NBA Champ Nick Young Endorses Legalization… Of Cocaine? [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Golden State Warrior Nick Young told TMZ Sports that he wants the government to legalize cocaine.
“I want people to pass cocaine,” he said at 1 OAK on Tuesday night … “Everybody needs to do cocaine!”
Experiments around the world have shown that legalization of all drugs generally improves society.
All Def Comedy Show Brings Out Nick Young, Russell Simmons, Mike Epps, & More
All Def Comedy Show Brings Out Nick Young, Russell Simmons, Mike Epps, & More
1. Russell Simmons and Eva Marcille at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 1 of 13
2. Tony Rock at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 2 of 13
3. Tony Rock and Nick Young at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 3 of 13
4. Mike Epps at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 4 of 13
5. Mike Epps at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 5 of 13
6. Tony Rock and Eva Marcille at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 6 of 13
7. Nick Young and Tony Rock at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 7 of 13
8. Nick Young at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 8 of 13
9. Porscha Coleman at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 9 of 13
10. Freddie Gibbs at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 10 of 13
11. Freddie Gibbs and Nick Young at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 11 of 13
12. Actors at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 12 of 13
13. Miss Diddy and co. at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood.Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 13 of 13
