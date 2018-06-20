CLOSE
NBA Champ Nick Young Endorses Legalization… Of Cocaine? [VIDEO]

Troll God Swaggy P wants to celebrate his new ring more like Rick James than LeBron.

Nick Young

Source: The Brand Group / The Brand Group

Golden State Warrior Nick Young told TMZ Sports that he wants the government to legalize cocaine.

“I want people to pass cocaine,” he said at 1 OAK on Tuesday night … “Everybody needs to do cocaine!”

Experiments around the world have shown that legalization of all drugs generally improves society.

NBA Champ Nick Young Endorses Legalization… Of Cocaine? [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com

