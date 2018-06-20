Golden State Warrior Nick Young told TMZ Sports that he wants the government to legalize cocaine.

Follow @TheRSMS

“I want people to pass cocaine,” he said at 1 OAK on Tuesday night … “Everybody needs to do cocaine!”

Experiments around the world have shown that legalization of all drugs generally improves society.

The Latest:

All Def Comedy Show Brings Out Nick Young, Russell Simmons, Mike Epps, & More 13 photos Launch gallery All Def Comedy Show Brings Out Nick Young, Russell Simmons, Mike Epps, & More 1. Russell Simmons and Eva Marcille at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood. Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 1 of 13 2. Tony Rock at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood. Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 2 of 13 3. Tony Rock and Nick Young at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood. Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 3 of 13 4. Mike Epps at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood. Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 4 of 13 5. Mike Epps at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood. Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 5 of 13 6. Tony Rock and Eva Marcille at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood. Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 6 of 13 7. Nick Young and Tony Rock at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood. Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 7 of 13 8. Nick Young at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood. Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 8 of 13 9. Porscha Coleman at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood. Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 9 of 13 10. Freddie Gibbs at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood. Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 10 of 13 11. Freddie Gibbs and Nick Young at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood. Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 11 of 13 12. Actors at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood. Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 12 of 13 13. Miss Diddy and co. at the All Def comedy show in Hollywood. Source:Def Jam/The Brand Group 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading NBA Champ Nick Young Endorses Legalization… Of Cocaine? [VIDEO] All Def Comedy Show Brings Out Nick Young, Russell Simmons, Mike Epps, & More

NBA Champ Nick Young Endorses Legalization… Of Cocaine? [VIDEO] was originally published on globalgrind.com