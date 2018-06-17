CLOSE
Keshia Knight Pulliam Drags Her Ex In Rap Song [VIDEO]

"Peaches" is her rap name. Bruh...

Keshia Knight Pulliam rapping

Source: Instagram/@_kofa / Instagram/@_kofa

Rudy should be better than this. But alas, Keshia Knight Pulliam has dragged her ex-husband, former NFL player Ed Hartwell, in rap song form. 

The Jasmine Brand first reported that woman we first loved via The Cosby Show is rapping on her brother Kofa’s song called “Cipher” from his new project Heat Rises 2.

Besides a jab at Donald Trump’s hair (she worked with the buffoon in chief on Celebrity Apprentice), she aimed bars at her baby daddy.

“My baby daddy hit the switch up, I knew I should’ve got a prenup,” spits the 38-year-old actress under her “Peaches” rap moniker.

That is all. See for yourself below.

Photo: Instagram

Keshia Knight Pulliam Drags Her Ex In Rap Song [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

