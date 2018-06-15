Kurupt’s Estranged Wife Says Rapper Bailed On Her As She Battles Cancer

Kurupt has the reputation of being one of the best rappers of his era when he’s on, and also one of the zaniest when he’s not. In the marriage department, Young Gotti is allegedly doing even worse after his estranged wife claims he left her stranded without cash in the wake of her terminal cancer diagnosis.

The Blast reports:

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Jovan Brown is trying to get Kurupt to pay up on spousal support he allegedly owes, and says that since she was diagnosed with cancer her estranged husband has allegedly refused to pay for her medical bills and living expenses.

She writes, “Our separation definitely hurt, as I could not understand how after 17 years” he abruptly “left me in my time of need when I needed his support and love the most.”

Brown explains that “Before [Kurupt] left our relationship, I was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Although I earned a salary prior to separation and [he] knew I needed the money, when I asked [Kurupt] to assist me with my treatment, he responded “go get a regular job” and I should “get a boyfriend to help me pay for my treatments.”

Brown filed for divorce from Kurupt, born Ricardo Brown, last October, claiming that she managed the couple’s business affairs while he battled substance abuse issues and was also verbally and physically abusive towards her. In all, she’s seeking $14,000 per month in support and $40,000 in additional attorney fees.

The couple will face off in court this July.

