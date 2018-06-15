While Bill Cosby awaits his sentencing after being convicted of sexual assault, he is getting new lawyers. The disgraced comedian has fired his entire legal team.

Follow @TheRSMS

Reports Page Six:

Convicted sexual predator Bill Cosby has canned his entire legal team ahead of ​his Sept. 25 ​sentencing, his spokesman told The Post.

“Joseph P. Green Jr. is Mr. Cosby’s new attorney,” Andrew Wyatt said after the news broke that Cosby had tossed all of his high-powered legal team.

The mass-firing occurs as the 80-year-old faces sentencing in September on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004.

Cosby was convicted at his April retrial, and faces up to 10 years behind bars on each count.

It’s worth noting that Cosby previously dismissed the team whose trial ended with a mistrial in 2017.

Cosby is currently out on bail, and rocking an ankle monitor. In other news, maybe Camille isn’t leaving him after all.

The Latest:

Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline 12 photos Launch gallery Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline 1. December 2001 1 of 12 2. Janaury 2004 2 of 12 3. January 2005 to November 2006 3 of 12 4. October 2014 to December 2014 4 of 12 5. Winter & Spring of 2015 5 of 12 6. July 6, 2015 6 of 12 7. July 2015 to December 2015 7 of 12 8. February 2016 to December 2016 8 of 12 9. April 2017 9 of 12 10. June 2017 10 of 12 11. June 2017 11 of 12 12. January 2018 to April 2018 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Bill Cosby Has Fired All His Lawyers Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline Lots of details have come out since the start of comedian Bill Cosby’s case in 2014. So to help with that, we’ve created a quick gallery to get you up to speed.

Photo: Getty

Bill Cosby Has Fired All His Lawyers was originally published on hiphopwired.com