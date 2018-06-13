Why Lil’ Kim’s Big NYC Honor Was Poorly Timed [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil’ Kim has had some money issues later, but yesterday received the key to NYC. She hasn’t been paying the mortgage on her home and is facing foreclosure. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that this is bad timing because she doesn’t have a place to live and received this honor.

Styles P and Maino were there to celebrate with her. Nicki Minaj recently announced that she’s going on tour with Future. The tour will start in September and end in March, make sure you get your tickets.

