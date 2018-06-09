CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Anthony Anderson To Star In Netflix Chicago Hip-Hop Film “Beats”

The series, which also stars Dave East and Dreezy, will focus on the Chicago's Hip-Hop scene with Anderson playing a down and out manager.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Ebony Magazine's Ebony's Power 100 Gala - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Coming next year, Anthony Anderson will star in a new film Beats, which focuses on Chicago’s Hip-Hop scene, most especially in the Southside section of the sprawling city. Anderson will play a down and out manager who crosses path with a teen prodigy and the film will feature Dave East and Dreezy as well.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Deadline reports:

Khalil Everage, a 17-year-old newcomer from the South Side, stars as a musical prodigy with borderline agoraphobia whose path collides with a former music manager (Anderson) who has fallen from grace. The unlikely duo must come together to free each other from the demons of their pasts. The pic will also feature established and rising Chicago-based hip-hop producers and artists, including original music from Young Chop. Orange Is the New Black‘s Uzo Aduba, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Paul Walter Hauser and hip-hop artists Dave East and Dreezy co-star.

Beats will air on Netflix in 2019.

The Latest:

Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer

23 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer

Continue reading Anthony Anderson To Star In Netflix Chicago Hip-Hop Film “Beats”

Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New Netflix Documentary Trailer

[caption id="attachment_2898144" align="alignleft" width="709"] Source: Google / Getty[/caption] While Mo’Nique is fighting Netflix to treat her like the legend she is, the streaming service apparently had the audacity to debut their new documentary about Rachel Dolezal. You know the same white woman, the former head of the Spokane, WA, chapter of the NAACP, that pretended to be Black for years. Enter:  The Rachel Divide, whose trailer debuted on Thursday. And let us say, it’s messy AF. But no worries, Black Twitter had a lot to say about this nonsense. Here are some of the most hilarious tweets about Ms. Rachel and her continuous trolling of us.  

Photo: Getty

Anthony Anderson To Star In Netflix Chicago Hip-Hop Film “Beats” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Anthony Anderson , Beats , NetFlix

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close