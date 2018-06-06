CLOSE
Videos
Home > Videos

Man Takes A Knee At The White House [VIDEO]

147 reads
Leave a comment

Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee [PHOTOS]

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Man Takes A Knee At The White House [VIDEO]

Celebrities That Have Taken A Knee [PHOTOS]

Here are some celebrities who took a knee this week to be in support of Colin Kaepernick and the protest against police brutality.

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close