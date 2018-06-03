Hacker Sends Spicy Tweets From Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter Account

It looks someone was having a field day on Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter account. Whether it was an unknown hacker or a disgruntled employee, the restaurant’s account was bombarded with vulgar and racist tweets that were so offensive that they were actually hilarious.

Buffalo Wild Wings is about to claim they accidentally ate some boneless ambien. pic.twitter.com/ySIHG57Ypp — Kyle Ayers (@kyleayers) June 1, 2018

The tweets have since been deleted but you can’t get anything passed Twitter users and their screenshots.

Bro lmaoooo what is going on with buffalo wild wings pic.twitter.com/Xpuddk1Fgy — Armpit Sweater ⭕ (@bebiburi) June 1, 2018

Buffalo Wild Wings out here wildin! pic.twitter.com/aFwiAklwao — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) June 1, 2018

Buffalo Wild Wings issued an apology for the rogue tweets.

Well, we were hacked. And it wasn’t funny. We apologize for the awful posts, which obviously did not come from us. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) June 2, 2018

