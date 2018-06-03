CLOSE
Hacker Sends Spicy Tweets From Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter Account

Buffalo Wild Wings Exterior In Jacksonville

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

It looks someone was having a field day on Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter account. Whether it was an unknown hacker or a disgruntled employee, the restaurant’s account was bombarded with vulgar and racist tweets that were so offensive that they were actually hilarious.

The tweets have since been deleted but you can’t get anything passed Twitter users and their screenshots.

 

 

Buffalo Wild Wings issued an apology for the rogue tweets.

Hacker Sends Spicy Tweets From Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter Account was originally published on globalgrind.com

Buffalo Wild Wings , Twitter

